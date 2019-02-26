3rd Circuit says monitoring worker's Facebook did not give firm 'unclean hands'

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a New Jersey engineering firm’s surreptitious monitoring of a former employee’s private Facebook accounts did not prevent the company from suing that employee and others for allegedly attempting to steal client lists and other trade secrets.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Monday said that, while Scherer Design Group LLC’s monitoring of the account after the employee defected to a rival may have violated privacy laws, it had no direct connection to the company’s underlying lawsuit against four former workers.

