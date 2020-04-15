Calif. court revives pro se professor's bias claims after judge's 'confusing' orders

A California state appeals court has ruled that a college professor representing himself in a discrimination lawsuit understandably missed a filing deadline after a judge gave him confusing directions, and revived his case.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fifth Appellate District in Fresno on Monday said that while pro se litigants are not exempt from state procedural rules, judges have an ethical obligation to ensure that directions they give are “clear and understandable by a layperson.”

