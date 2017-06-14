Proskauer Rose asks judge to toss female partner's sex bias claims

Proskauer Rose has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to toss out a female partner's lawsuit in which she claims the firm paid her less than male counterparts, saying she is not an employee protected by equal pay and anti-retaliation laws.

The New York-based firm, which is represented by its own lawyers, also said in a motion to dismiss filed on Tuesday that the plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit anonymously in May, received "enormous sums relative to her contribution."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tnL41B