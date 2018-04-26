Anonymous Proskauer partner suing for sex bias reveals identity, adds retaliation claims

A Proskauer Rose partner who sued the firm anonymously for paying her less than male colleagues has revealed her identity, and added claims that she has faced unlawful retaliation for filing the lawsuit.

Connie Bertram, the head of Proskauer’s Washington D.C. labor and employment practice and co-head of its whistleblowing and retaliation group, said she was removed from cases, excluded from client pitches, and barred from an annual retreat after she filed the case a year ago. She made the claims in an amended complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

