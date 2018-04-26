FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Anonymous Proskauer partner suing for sex bias reveals identity, adds retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Proskauer Rose partner who sued the firm anonymously for paying her less than male colleagues has revealed her identity, and added claims that she has faced unlawful retaliation for filing the lawsuit.

Connie Bertram, the head of Proskauer’s Washington D.C. labor and employment practice and co-head of its whistleblowing and retaliation group, said she was removed from cases, excluded from client pitches, and barred from an annual retreat after she filed the case a year ago. She made the claims in an amended complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fk3AxK

