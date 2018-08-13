FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Proskauer, D.C. partner end equal pay, retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Proskauer Rose and a female labor and employment partner based in the firm’s Washington D.C. office have jointly agreed to dismiss her lawsuit accusing the 700-lawyer firm of paying her less than male colleagues and retaliating against her for filing it.

The firm and partner Connie Bertram on Friday filed a joint stipulated dismissal in federal court in Washington, D.C. of the lawsuit she originally filed anonymously last year. Bertram is the head of Proskauer’s D.C. labor and employment practice and of the government contractor compliance group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P7Uj1Y

