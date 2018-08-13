Proskauer, D.C. partner end equal pay, retaliation claims

Proskauer Rose and a female labor and employment partner based in the firm’s Washington D.C. office have jointly agreed to dismiss her lawsuit accusing the 700-lawyer firm of paying her less than male colleagues and retaliating against her for filing it.

The firm and partner Connie Bertram on Friday filed a joint stipulated dismissal in federal court in Washington, D.C. of the lawsuit she originally filed anonymously last year. Bertram is the head of Proskauer’s D.C. labor and employment practice and of the government contractor compliance group.

