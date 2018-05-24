Proskauer says partner alleging unequal pay was a top earner

Proskauer Rose says that a female labor and employment partner who is suing the 700-lawyer firm for paying her less than men was one of the highest-earning lawyers in her department, and her pay only dipped when the business she was bringing in plummeted.

The firm on Wednesday filed an answer to Connie Bertram’s lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C., where she is based, saying she was one of the top six earners out of nearly 50 partners in her department in 2015 and 2016. Her compensation decreased only 2 percent last year even though the credits she received for bringing in clients dropped by half, the New York-based firm said.

