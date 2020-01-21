Microsoft, Twitter, others urge 4th Circuit to keep 'public charge' rule blocked

Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc, LinkedIn Corp and approximately 100 tech firms and other companies have asked a U.S. appeals court to uphold a judge’s order blocking a Trump administration rule that would deny residency to aspiring immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance.

The companies, represented by McDermott Will & Emery, filed an amicus brief with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday saying the so-called “public charge” rule issued last August would deprive employers of talent that they need and saddle them with burdensome paperwork and legal costs.

