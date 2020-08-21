Jury must decide if Publix refusal to hire Rastafarian broke the law - judge

A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that a jury should decide whether Publix Supermarkets Inc’s refusal to hire a Rastafarian job applicant because he declined to cut off his dreadlocks violated federal anti-discrimination law, as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contends.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville on Thursday rejected claims by Publix’s lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart that because the applicant, Guy Usher, does not follow all of the tenets of Rastafarianism, he could not show that he wore dreadlocks as part of his sincere religious beliefs.

