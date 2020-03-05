PwC will pay $11.6 mln, stop asking for job applicants' ages to settle bias claims

PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay $11.6 million and will no longer ask job applicants for their age or the year they graduated from college to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the global accounting firm of denying jobs to thousands of older workers.

The named plaintiffs’ lawyers at Outten & Golden and AARP, the lobbying group for older Americans, filed a motion for settlement in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday. PwC has denied that it engaged in discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wpVKDT