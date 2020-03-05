Westlaw News
March 5, 2020 / 12:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

PwC will pay $11.6 mln, stop asking for job applicants' ages to settle bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay $11.6 million and will no longer ask job applicants for their age or the year they graduated from college to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the global accounting firm of denying jobs to thousands of older workers.

The named plaintiffs’ lawyers at Outten & Golden and AARP, the lobbying group for older Americans, filed a motion for settlement in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday. PwC has denied that it engaged in discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wpVKDT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below