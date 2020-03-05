PwC will pay $11.6 mln, won't ask for job applicants' ages to settle bias claims

(A previous version of this article said the settlement would require PwC to stop asking job applicants for their age. The settlement would prohibit the company from doing so moving forward, but there was no claim that PwC currently asks applicants for their age.)

PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay $11.6 million and will not ask job applicants for their age or the year they graduated from college to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the global accounting firm of denying jobs to thousands of older workers.

The named plaintiffs’ lawyers at Outten & Golden and AARP, the lobbying group for older Americans, filed a motion for settlement in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday. PwC has denied that it engaged in discrimination.

