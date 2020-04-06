Q&A: Deciding which workers are 'essential' poses legal risks - Littler's Berkowitz

Businesses that state and local governments have allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic have little guidance on determining which employees are “essential” and must report to work, and making the wrong decisions could saddle them with discrimination claims and other kinds of legal action by workers, according to Littler Mendelson shareholder Philip Berkowitz.

The definition of essential services and workers varies from state to state and are changing continually, posing particular challenges for multi-state employers, Berkowitz said.

