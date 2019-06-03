Q&A: Greenspoon Marder partner combs through new guidance on hairstyle bias

Lawmakers in California are considering a bill that would prohibit employers from discriminating against workers based on natural hairstyles after New York City in February released legal guidance that said hairstyle bias counts as a form of racial discrimination.

The California bill, introduced by Democrats, would expand the definition of “race” under state law to include traits such as hair texture and styles “including afros, braids, twists, and locks.” The state Senate passed the bill in April, and it is pending in the state Assembly.

