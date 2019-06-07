Q&A: NYC Bar president on initiative to reach diverse lawyers-to-be in childhood

The New York City Bar Association is launching a far-reaching initiative to diversify the legal profession by creating a talent pipeline that begins as early as elementary school, after finding in a recent report that minorities remain underrepresented at law firms.

Roger Juan Maldonado, the group’s president, said in a recent interview with Reuters that years-long diversity efforts by firms, bar associations and the court system have been disjointed and produced mixed results. The city bar initiative, announced last month, is designed to unite those programs to create a continuous pipeline from early childhood through the first years of a lawyer’s career, he said.

