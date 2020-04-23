Q&A: Seyfarth partner says delays in obtaining background checks amid pandemic pose legal risks

Background checks are a critical part of the hiring process, but many employers are finding it more difficult to complete them amid the coronavirus pandemic and making tough choices that could open them up to legal liability, according to Seyfarth Shaw partner Esther Slater McDonald.

Court closures and state orders shuttering some businesses are presenting hurdles to employers and third-party screening companies in completing background checks, said McDonald. At the same time, she said, the plaintiffs’ bar will be on the lookout for employers who are rushing to hire and fail to comply with complicated state and federal laws requiring employers to notify job applicants and get their permission before conducting background checks.

