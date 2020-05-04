Q&A: Texas employers mulling testing, worker concerns amid reopening - Seyfarth partner

Friday marked the beginning of Texas’ efforts to reopen its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and businesses that are opening their doors are walking through a minefield of legal risk as they grapple with screening and protecting employees and limiting how many customers they serve, the chair of Seyfarth Shaw’s Houston labor and employment practice told Reuters.

The first phase of Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s plan allows restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores and malls to reopen, but they must limit their capacity to 25% of a location’s “listed occupancy,” or 50% in counties with fewer coronavirus cases. That could deter some businesses from reopening immediately, Seyfarth’s Steve Shardonofsky said on Friday.

