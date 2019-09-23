Quinn Emanuel launches "#MeToo practice" focused on harassment, discrimination

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Monday said that in the wake of the #MeToo movement it has launched a nationwide practice focused on representing plaintiffs in sexual harassment and employment discrimination cases.

Quinn Emanuel, a Los Angeles-based firm that focuses solely on litigation and arbitration, is better known for defending large companies and has a separate practice for employment discrimination defense. The new practice group will leverage that experience in bringing cases on behalf of alleged victims and shareholders, Manisha Sheth, the New York-based co-chair of the group, said in an interview.

