Pro se plaintiffs can't file whistleblower claims on behalf of gov't - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said plaintiffs without lawyers cannot file whistleblower lawsuits on behalf of the federal government, joining the four other appeals courts to weigh in on the issue.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while plaintiffs may represent themselves in court, that right does not extend to representing others, including the government in cases brought under the federal False Claims Act (FCA).

