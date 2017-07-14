FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit clears up 'confusion' on weighing workplace bias claims
July 14, 2017 / 7:18 PM / a month ago

3rd Circuit clears up 'confusion' on weighing workplace bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said its inconsistent precedent on the proper way to analyze employment discrimination claims led a judge to mistakenly dismiss race bias claims against Chesapeake Energy Corp and a staffing agency.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said two black former employees of STI Group who were fired from a Chesapeake worksite in Pennsylvania after complaining about a supervisor's racially-charged comment had to show the conduct was "severe or pervasive," and not "pervasive and regular," and revived their case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tUkMG1

