SCOTUS: Railroad board's refusal to reopen cases subject to court review

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling on Wednesday said the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board’s refusal to reconsider decisions denying benefits to railroad workers are reviewable in court, settling a circuit split.

Writing for the majority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed with Manfredo Salinas, a former Union Pacific Railroad carpenter represented by Williams & Connolly, that the board’s denial of a motion for reconsideration is a “final decision of the board” that is subject to judicial review under the Railroad Retirement Act of 1974. The court’s three liberal justices were joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

