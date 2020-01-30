Westlaw News
January 30, 2020 / 11:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Train engineer's suspension for delay in reporting fight not retaliation - 8th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a U.S. Department of Labor panel wrongly ruled that Canadian Pacific Railway unlawfully retaliated against an engineer who was suspended for waiting to report a physical altercation with a coworker while they were moving 81 train cars of flammable ethanol.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the railroad reasonably suspended Mark Riley because of his delay, and not in retaliation for reporting the incident, reversing a ruling by DOL’s Administrative Review Board (ARB).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/316e2p2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below