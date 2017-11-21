FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says some Randstad employees may be owed overtime
November 21, 2017 / 1:45 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

6th Circuit says some Randstad employees may be owed overtime

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday agreed with staffing firm Randstad that its employees who recruit and place workers are exempt from overtime pay, but said other employees who are primarily engaged in sales and marketing may not be.

In a divided decision, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived some claims for overtime pay brought by former Randstad employees who said they did not exercise the independent judgment necessary to be exempted from overtime pay under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ahg0s4

