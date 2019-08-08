Judge recommends dismissal of Reed Smith paralegal's pro se bias claims

A federal magistrate judge in New Jersey has recommended the dismissal of race and age bias claims against Reed Smith by a former paralegal, who is representing herself pro se, after she missed a status conference and failed for months to comply with discovery orders.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio in Camden on Wednesday said pro se plaintiff La Mecia Ross-Tiggett’s preparation for the bar exam and family obligations were no excuse for missing the conference last December and not turning over audio recordings and handwritten notes from meetings with Reed Smith employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MPnDvp