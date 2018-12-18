9th Circuit says Catholic school teacher not a 'minister'

A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday said a former fifth grade teacher at a Catholic school in Los Angeles was not a “minister” and could sue the school for allegedly firing her after she requested time off to treat breast cancer.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that while Kristen Biel taught religion at the St. James School for 30 minutes a day and was required to uphold its Catholic values, she had no special religious training or expertise and did not fall into an exception barring ministerial employees from suing under the Americans with Disabilities Act and other anti-discrimination laws.

