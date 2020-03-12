AGs urge SCOTUS to rule that Catholic school teachers not exempt from Title VII

The attorney generals of 16 states and Washington D.C. have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take a narrow view of an exemption from anti-discrimination laws for “ministerial” employees, saying cases involving two Catholic schools could undermine the rights of thousands of workers.

Led by the office of Virginia AG Mark Herring, a Democrat, the officials in an amicus brief filed on Wednesday said the fact that Catholic school teachers perform some religious functions, such as teaching from religious texts, does not mean that applying anti-discrimination protections to them will interfere with their schools’ religious missions.

