DOL seeks White House approval of expanded religious exemption from anti-bias laws

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the White House to sign off on a proposal that would expand a religious exemption from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs on Tuesday sent the proposal, which would make the exemption applicable to any employers who “hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose,” to the White House Office of Management and Budget. OMB’s approval is required before the expansion can be formally adopted.

