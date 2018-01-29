FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:58 PM / in 3 hours

EEOC says 10th Circuit ruling boosts Muslim bias case against JBS

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a federal judge that a recent appeals court ruling reviving religious bias claims against Kellogg USA Inc knocks out a key argument by meatpacker JBS Swift & Co in a separate case over its firing of scores of Muslim workers.

The EEOC in a filing on Friday said the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling earlier this month in Tabura v. Kellogg made clear that workplace accommodations do not need to entirely eliminate conflicts between employees’ religious practice and work duties, and U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver, Colorado should reject JBS’ claims to the contrary.

