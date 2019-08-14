Labor Department unveils proposal to protect 'religious liberty' of federal contractors

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday proposed a rule that it said would clarify existing exemptions from anti-discrimination laws for religious employers who contract with the government, drawing rebukes from civil rights and LGBT groups.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) said the exemption should be applied broadly in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings favoring religious businesses, and shields not only churches and their affiliates but any employers who “hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose.”

