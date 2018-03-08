FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018

2nd Circuit says hospital entitled to religious exemption from Title VII claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a hospital in Brooklyn that severed its affiliation with the United Methodist Church decades ago was insulated from a former chaplain’s discrimination claims because he worked in a department with a religious mission.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Marlon Penn could not sue New York Methodist Hospital for religious and race discrimination because his claims touched on ecclesiastical decisions by the hospital’s department of pastoral care.

