FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6th Circuit weighs funeral home's religious right to fire transgender worker
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 5, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 15 days ago

6th Circuit weighs funeral home's religious right to fire transgender worker

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A lawyer for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday that a Detroit funeral home did not have the right to fire a transgender worker simply because of its owner’s religious beliefs.

Anne Occhialino, the EEOC lawyer, told a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that anti-discrimination laws trump employers’ religious beliefs unless they can show the exercise of their religion would not burden an employee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2krUABh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.