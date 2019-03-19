9th Circuit says churches can forfeit Title VII exemption

A U.S. appeals court on Monday held that religious organizations can forfeit an exemption from the federal law banning workplace religious discrimination in a case involving the Salvation Army.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Salvation Army's claim that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 exempts any religious organization from such a claim even when it does not raise the exemption as a defense to a lawsuit. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubNqmX