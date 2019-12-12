Case to Watch: DOJ asks SCOTUS to overrule precedent on workers' religious accommodations

The U.S. Department of Justice is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule a 42-year-old decision and make it more difficult for employers to claim they were justified in refusing to accommodate workers’ religious practices, in a case involving Walgreen Co

A Seventh Day Adventist and former training instructor at a Walgreens call center in Florida has asked the justices to review an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said the pharmacy chain was not required to change its training schedule to ensure he did not work during the Saturday Sabbath.

