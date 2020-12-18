Civil rights groups say EEOC religious bias guidance would undermine workplace protections

Dozens of civil rights groups have called on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to withdraw proposed legal guidance on religious exemptions from workplace bias laws, saying it would exacerbate discrimination against women and LGBTQ people.

More than 40 groups including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the Human Rights Campaign jointly submitted comments ahead of a deadline on Thursday for the November proposal, which marks the EEOC’s first effort to update its guidance on religious discrimination since 2008.

