DOL issues final rule expanding contractors' religious exemption from anti-bias laws

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday released a final rule expanding a religious exemption from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors, which LGBT groups and other critics say will give businesses a license to discriminate.

The rule issued by DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which takes effect Jan. 8, will make the exemption applicable to any employers who “hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mVvAOP