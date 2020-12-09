Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Full 7th Circuit will review scope of Title VII religious exemption

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday granted en banc review of a recent panel decision that said an exemption from federal anti-discrimination law for religious employers does not apply to harassment and hostile work environment claims.

The court in a brief order vacated the panel’s 2-1 ruling in August that had revived a lawsuit by Sandor Demkovich, the former music director of a Catholic church in Illinois who claims he was harassed and belittled because he is gay and overweight.

