July 24, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Split 9th Circuit says race bias settlement would bar doctor from working

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with a California doctor that a settlement proposed by his former employer in a race bias case violated a state law prohibiting contracts that restrain anyone from engaging in a business or profession.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the law should be applied broadly so that only “the rare contractual restraint” is deemed insignificant enough to survive. It was the second time that the court reversed a federal judge in Oakland who had ordered Donald Golden to sign a settlement agreement with California Emergency Physicians Medical Group that would bar him from working at any facilities that contract with the group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A40mkq

