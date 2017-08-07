FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
Divided 6th Circuit panel tosses cop's retaliation claims
August 7, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 4 days ago

Divided 6th Circuit panel tosses cop's retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a Tennessee police officer failed to back up claims that he was passed over for a promotion because he took part in a wage-and-hour lawsuit and an internal investigation into sex bias complaints against his supervisor.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trey Mansfield was not the highest-ranked applicant for the position, and failed to link comments his supervisors made about the lawsuit and sex discrimination probe to their decision not to promote him.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uANF8I

