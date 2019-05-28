6th Circuit says black Chipotle worker's complaint protected by bias laws

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc employee’s claim that she was illegally fired for sticking up for a fellow black coworker at an Ohio restaurant, even though she did not specifically accuse her manager of race bias.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because plaintiff Alashae Crawford had previously complained several times to the manager about his favoritism toward Hispanic workers, her accusation that he was “discriminating” against a black worker who was owed backpay was protected by federal and state anti-bias laws.

