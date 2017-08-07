Divided 6th Circuit panel tosses cop's retaliation claims

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a Tennessee police officer failed to back up claims that he was passed over for a promotion because he took part in a wage-and-hour lawsuit and an internal investigation into sex bias complaints against his supervisor.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trey Mansfield was not the highest-ranked applicant for the position, and failed to link comments his supervisors made about the lawsuit and sex discrimination probe to their decision not to promote him.

