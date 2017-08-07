FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Divided 6th Circuit panel tosses cop's retaliation claims
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 7, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 2 months ago

Divided 6th Circuit panel tosses cop's retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a Tennessee police officer failed to back up claims that he was passed over for a promotion because he took part in a wage-and-hour lawsuit and an internal investigation into sex bias complaints against his supervisor.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trey Mansfield was not the highest-ranked applicant for the position, and failed to link comments his supervisors made about the lawsuit and sex discrimination probe to their decision not to promote him.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uANF8I

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.