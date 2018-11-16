Jail guard's copying of personnel files not protected by Title VII- 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a North Carolina sheriff’s office was justified in firing a prison guard who gave coworkers’ confidential personnel files to her lawyer and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and tossed out her retaliation claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Catherine Netter violated a North Carolina law making it a crime to view or disseminate county workers’ personnel files without permission, her conduct was not protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

