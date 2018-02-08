FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in 10 hours

Judges may convey SCOTUS bias test to juries, but in plain talk – 1st Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that judges may include a complex, multistep test created by the U.S. Supreme Court for weighing employment discrimination and retaliation claims in jury instructions, as long as they explain it clearly and simply.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a federal judge in Providence, Rhode Island adequately explained the 1973 decision in McDonnell Douglas v. Green to a jury before it rejected retaliation claims by Moira Teixeira, a former social worker for the town of Coventry, Rhode Island.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EpIilV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.