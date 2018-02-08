Judges may convey SCOTUS bias test to juries, but in plain talk – 1st Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that judges may include a complex, multistep test created by the U.S. Supreme Court for weighing employment discrimination and retaliation claims in jury instructions, as long as they explain it clearly and simply.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a federal judge in Providence, Rhode Island adequately explained the 1973 decision in McDonnell Douglas v. Green to a jury before it rejected retaliation claims by Moira Teixeira, a former social worker for the town of Coventry, Rhode Island.

