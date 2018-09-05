FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit says age-bias law protects retirees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the federal law banning age discrimination in the workplace provides protections to retirees and not just current employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Age Discrimination in Employment Act applies to any “individual employed by an employer,” and that term includes workers who were previously “employed” and have retired. The court, however, refused to revive claims that Orange County, California engaged in age discrimination by ending health insurance subsidies for retired county workers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
