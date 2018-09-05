9th Circuit says age-bias law protects retirees

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the federal law banning age discrimination in the workplace provides protections to retirees and not just current employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Age Discrimination in Employment Act applies to any “individual employed by an employer,” and that term includes workers who were previously “employed” and have retired. The court, however, refused to revive claims that Orange County, California engaged in age discrimination by ending health insurance subsidies for retired county workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NRhqN1