DC Circuit to consider employment status of volunteer consignment workers

A federal appeals court will consider whether the U.S. Department of Labor was right to find that volunteers for an Arkansas-based consignment service were actually its employees.

At oral arguments next month, lawyers for Rhea Lana Inc will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to rule that DOL misinterpreted federal law on worker classification when it found in 2013 that consignors who volunteered at sales were the company’s employees. A federal judge in Washington last year agreed with the agency and dismissed Rhea Lana’s lawsuit.

