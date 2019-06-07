Volunteers at consignment sales were company's employees- D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed with the U.S. Department of Labor that volunteers for an Arkansas-based consignment service were actually its employees and should have been paid.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said DOL in 2013 reasonably concluded that Rhea Lana Inc’s volunteers expected compensation in the form of early access to sales, and that the company would have paid workers to do the same job if it had no volunteers.

