Judge certifies class of 26,000 Rite Aid workers in row over uniform costs

A federal judge in San Francisco has certified a class of more than 26,000 Rite Aid Corp retail workers in California who say the pharmacy chain violated state law by forcing them to pay for their own uniforms.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Sunday rejected Rite Aid’s claim that minor variations in store managers’ enforcement of its policy requiring workers to wear navy blue tops and khaki pants was not enough to block certification of a statewide class in the 2019 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N2Faz2