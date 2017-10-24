FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog group seeks DOL documents on overtime, fiduciary rules
October 24, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 11 hours

Watchdog group seeks DOL documents on overtime, fiduciary rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A watchdog group staffed by former Obama administration lawyers on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Labor seeking records pertaining to the agency’s decisions to roll back controversial rules on overtime pay and financial adviser services.

American Oversight, which was founded earlier this year and has filed similar lawsuits against other federal agencies, accused the department of failing to provide documents it requested in July in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Typically, agencies have 20 working days to respond to such requests under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y2Bvw3

