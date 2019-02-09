4th Circuit revives sex bias claims based on workplace rumor

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that a Maryland woman who says she was the victim of a false rumor that she had sex with a supervisor to get a promotion can sue the consulting firm where she worked for sex discrimination.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because the rumor about Evangeline Parker, an assistant manager, was based on stereotypes about women and led to her being harassed, she has a valid claim that Reema Consulting Services Inc created a hostile work environment based on her sex.

