Business group says Philly salary-history law would impact Comcast, others

Comcast Corp, Drexel University and engineering firm Day & Zimmermann are among the many employers that will be deprived of critical information during the hiring process under a new Philadelphia law banning employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, a business group said on Tuesday.

The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, represented by Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed an amended complaint in its challenge to the city's law after a federal judge last month said the group would not have standing to sue unless it identified some of its members and how the law would affect them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2slX5Yu