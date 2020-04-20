Westlaw News
Daily paid oil rig worker not salaried per FLSA, owed OT – 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday held that workers who are paid a daily rate do not receive a “salary” under federal wage law and are eligible for overtime pay, reviving a lawsuit against Helix Energy Solutions Group.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based court said that because Michael Hewitt, who worked as a supervisor on Helix oil rigs, was only paid for days that he worked, he did not earn a “predetermined amount” that qualifies as a salary under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

