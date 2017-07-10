FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chamber, NFIB back challenge to Philly salary history law
July 10, 2017 / 8:41 PM / a month ago

Chamber, NFIB back challenge to Philly salary history law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have asked a federal judge in Philadelphia to block the city's first-of-a-kind law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, calling it "terrible policy" that will make hiring more difficult.

The Chamber, the National Federation of Independent Business, and two Pennsylvania business groups in an amicus brief filed on Friday said the 2015 law will not have its intended effect of curbing gender-based wage discrimination, because workers' pay is set based on a host of factors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tAI19i

