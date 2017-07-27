FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Minority-owned business groups say Philly salary history law would harm members
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 20 days ago

Minority-owned business groups say Philly salary history law would harm members

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two groups that represent businesses with black and Latino owners have asked a federal judge to block Philadelphia's law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, saying it could be "ruinous" for predominately small minority-owned companies.

The Latino Coalition and the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware filed an amicus brief in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday saying many of their members already "struggle to survive," and the law would make it more difficult to compete with larger rivals. The groups also said the law would not help address discriminatory wage gaps as intended.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u0u3dV

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.